TMC announces 22 spokespersons for districts

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced the names of 22 district spokespersons who will interact with the media on local issues.



Prabir Ghosal and Snehashis Chakraborty are the spokespersons for Hooghly. Baishali Dalmiya and Sukanto Paul have become spokespersons for Howrah. Sourav Chakraborty will be the spokesperson for Alipurduar.

Uma Soren and Subrata Saha have become the spokespersons for Jhargram while Santanu Bhuiyan and Debashis Chowdhury have been selected for Paschim Medinipur.

Tapas Banerjee and Ashok Rudra have become spokespersons for West Burdwan while Prasenjit Das will be the party's spokesman for East Burdwan.

Goutam Ghosh and Apurbo Sarkar have become the spokespersons for Murshidabad while Subhamay Basu and Saumala Aggarwal will be the spokesperson for Malda.

Rathin Ghosh and Sunil Mukherjee wil be the spokespersons for North 24-Parganas while Jiban Mukherjee, Tarun Roy and Bankim Hazra are the spokespersons for South 24-Parganas. For Darjeeling there are two spokespersons, Bedabrata Dutta is the spokesperson for Darjeeling (plains) while the Hills will have NB Khawas as the spokesperson.

Earlier, the party had announced the names of 34 spokespersons, 12 of whom will be talking on national issues and 22 on state issues.

This is for the first time when Trinamool Congress will have spokesperson for each and every district. The decision has been taken to avoid confusion and give reply to the systematic and orchestrated canard spread by the BJP in the national state and local levels.

From setting up of a seven member core committee to announcement of the spokespersons to talk on national, state and local issues clearly indicate that Mamata Banerjee will leave no stone unturned to ensure party's victory in 2021 Assembly election.