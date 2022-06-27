TMC alleges of conspiracy by BJP, CPI(M) & Cong in SMP polls

darjeeling: The Panchayat general election to Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad passed off peacefully barring a few untoward incidents. According to reports that last came in, the polling percentage stood at 79.5 per cent.



Amidst rains polling commenced at 7 am on Sunday. However, the skies cleared up during the later part of the day. At 9 am polling percentage recorded was 12.5 per cent, at 11 am it was 27.5 per cent and at 5 pm it stood at 79.35 per cent. With queues in many booths at 5 pm, the percentage could go up, stated an official.

While AITMC complained of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP, CPI(M) and INC to foil the elections by spreading terror, the BJP, in turn, alleged voter intimidation by the AITMC. "The public has foiled the conspiracy of the BJP, CPI(M) and INC to spread terror and foil the elections. Braving the inclement weather and the conspiracy, people spontaneously voted for Mata Didi's development. We had gone to the people with 67 welfare schemes launched by Didi," stated AITMC leader and Minister Aroop Biswas. He further alleged that a conspiracy had been launched with arms and money. "Since last night there were reports of vehicles doing the rounds with money. Many bore the Government of India signage. They even tried to influence the independent candidates," claimed Biswas.

The vehicle of BJP MLA from Darjeeling Neeraj Zimba was seized in the Shib Mandir area of Siliguri on Saturday night by the police. "As polling commenced at 7 am on Sunday, the vehicle bearing the board of Darjeeling MLA was not supposed to be plying at that time, that too without the MLA. It is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. We have seized the vehicle," stated Robin Sarkar, a police officer of the Matigara police station, looking after MCC.

There were reports of scuffles in upper Bagdogra and Chathat in Phansidewa. 22 Gram Panchayats, 4 Panchayat Samities and the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad went to polls on Sunday.