TMC alleges BJP gave cash coupons with photo of Modi to voters, moves EC

Kolkata: Alleging that cash coupons worth Rs 1000 bearing the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were distributed among voters prior to his rally in Raidighi Assembly constituency of South 24-Parganas on April 1, Trinamool Congress (TMC) lodged a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday.



In a letter to the CEO, TMC alleged that coupons printed by BJP's Mathurapur Organising Committee were distributed among villagers by 'stooges of BJP'. TMC urged the CEO to initiate legal proceedings against the BJP members in this regard. Along with the letter, TMC had also submitted copies of the coupons.

Earlier in the day, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy claimed that the coupons—distributed by BJP workers—offered cash worth Rs 1,000 to anyone willing to attend Modi's rally and subsequently vote for the saffron party.

"In the first three phases, 7 persons including 4 TMC supporters were killed. EC should take necessary steps to prevent such incidents," Roy said, alleging that a CRPF jawan had abused a minor girl in Tarakeswar on Tuesday night. TMC also demanded a probe into the matter.

Referring to a video which shows Amit Shah coming out of a hospital in Chhattisgarh with a smiling face after visiting the Jawans who were injured in the ambush, Roy said: "It shows how insensitive and inhuman our Home Minister is. The inhuman BJP government had tried all sorts of repressive measures on the farmers who are demanding withdrawal of three anti-farmers' Act."

Referring to a tweet by Sunil Bansal, the General Secretary of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, that mentioned he was suffering from Corona and any one who had come in contact with him should take precautionary measures, Roy said the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was campaigning for candidate in North Bengal despite having held a meeting with the former on Tuesday and Wednesday. Roy drew EC's attention towards the fact.

Roy maintained that the leaders who were coming from outside should produce COVID-19 test reports. "EC has given instructions which should be followed to prevent the spread of Corona and now they are indifferent to the BJP leaders who are coming to Bengal like the daily passengers," he added.