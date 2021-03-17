'TMC ahead of its rivals in poll campaign'

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ahead of its poll campaign than the saffron brigade in South Dinajpur, opined political analysts. BJP is facing troubles in selecting the candidates for 6 Assembly constituencies of the district.



"While the BJP is struggling to choose candidates, the TMC is concentrating on full-fledged campaigns. The TMC leaders are now focussing on small conventions and door-to-door campaigns," said an observer.

According to the observer, perhaps the central committee of the saffron brigade has not announced the candidates because more than one leader of the party is willing to get the ticket for the same seat. TMC has already fielded six candidates for all six assembly constituencies-Balurghat, Tapan, Kumarganj, Gangarampur, Harirampur and Kushmandi of the district.

Two new candidates Sekhar Das Gupta who is a veteran lawyer of Balurghat will contest from Balurghat seat while Kalpana Kisku who is a sabhapati of local Balurghat panchayat samiti will contest from Tapan seat.

The party has not provided tickets to Shankar Chakraborty from Balurghat and Bachchu Hansda from Tapan.