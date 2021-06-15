TMC again seeks disqualification of turncoats Sisir Adhikari & Sunil Mondal

KOLKATA: Sudip Bandyopadhyay, leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Lok Sabha again called up Speaker Om Birla, urging him to disqualify turncoat MPs Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Kumar Mondal.



Mondal, who is the TMC MP from East Burdwan, had joined BJP before the Assembly elections. Adhikari, who is the Trinamool Congress MP from Contai, was seen sharing the dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both criticised TMC during the election rallies.

After the results of the state Assembly elections were announced, Bandyopadhyay had written twice to Birla, each time urging him to terminate the membership of these MPs. However, the Speaker didn't respond. Bandyopadhyay had called him up earlier as well regarding the same

issue. It was learnt that the Speaker had assured Bandyopadhyay that he would look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari, who had demanded that the Anti Defection Act should be used against Mukul Roy after he joined TMC, did not say anything about his father and Mondal.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress had also accused the BJP led government at the Centre of throwing all Parliamentary norms out of the window by renominating Swapan Dasgupta to the Upper House of the Parliament to fill the seat that fell vacant due to his resignation for his remainder term till April next.

Dasgupta had resigned from Rajya Sabha in March to contest the Bengal elections on BJP ticket as a nominated member cannot contest on any party ticket while continuing to hold the post in the House. He lost the Tarakeshwar constituency to his TMC rival, Ramendu Sinha Ray.