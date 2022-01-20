TMC accuses BJP for attack on party leader in Bhatpara

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was attacked by unknown miscreants on Wednesday morning at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas.



Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim alleged that BJP is trying to create terror in the area.

He said: "It is the BJP who indulges in criminal activity in Bhatpara area. Commissioner of Police Manoj Verma had taken up the matter and stopped the activity of antisocial activities. Again BJP is trying to bring miscreants from outside and spread terror in the area."

According to sources, the Trinamool Congress leader Ashim Roy was going to market on Wednesday morning. While he was walking towards the market, a few miscreants riding bi-cycles shot at him. But the bullet missed Roy.

When the Trinamool Congress leader started running, miscreants chased him and hit on his head with the butt of a fire arm.

As soon as Roy fell on the road bleeding from his head, the antisocial elements fled.

Roy alleged that BJP MP Arjun Singh's close associate Pramod Singh is behind the attack. Singh is the councillor of ward 7 in Bhatpara.

Roy further alleged that as he is the convener in two wards including ward 7 where he stays, BJP is trying to kill him.

Police have registered a case and started the probe.

A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused persons.