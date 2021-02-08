TMC abstains from responding to Modi's remarks on Sunday, to do so today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his political statements from a programme in Haldia on a day when a disaster shook Uttarakhand.



He accused the PM of using a national channel controlled by the Centre as a platform for satisfying his political vengeance against the ruling Trinamool Congress. Roy criticised Modi by saying that it is unlikely for a Prime Minister to make such statements on a day when many people have lost their lives while many others are still missing due to a national disaster.

"It is uncalled for when the PM makes political remarks on such a day. He did not touch upon the burning issues of the country. He did not say anything about the problems the country has been facing. Instead he chose to attack Trinamool Congress. All the words he uttered were directed to TMC. We will not respond to what the PM had said in Haldia. We will do it on Monday. The decision has been taken on humanitarian ground. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their dear ones and whose relatives are still missing due to the burst of a glacier," Roy furthered stated in the same breath: "The PM has been using a Centre owned national channel as a platform for attacking others."

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy during his interview to a vernacular channel launched a scathing attack on Modi by terming him 'one of the worst human being'. He alleged that the PM has never spoken to the agitating farmers. How can he accuse Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for being 'inhuman'. Many people died while standing in the queues outside banks after demonetisation. Modi is 'inhuman'. He travels by helicopter and hence he cannot see the development works carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Refuting the claim of Modi that irregularities occurred after cyclone Amphan, Saugata Roy said that the extent of the damages in Amphan amounts was around Rs 1 lakh crore. The Modi government has given Rs 3,600 crore to the state government. The Mamata Banerjee government has spent Rs 6,200 crore.