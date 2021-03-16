Tithi Puja of Sri Ramakrishna held without devotees

KOLKATA: Tithi Puja of Sri Ramakrishna was observed with due solemnity in all the centres of Ramakrishna Math and Mission across the globe.

The devotees were not allowed to visit the Belur Math due to Covid-19 pandemic. They would also not be allowed at the general celebration on March 21 due to the pandemic. Lakhs of people from all over the world visit Belur Math to take part in the Tithi Puja. In 2020 it was held in early March. However, following the Covid-19 pandemic the Math had to be closed for the devotees. Durga Puja, Kali Puja and the birth anniversaries of Ma Sarada and Swamiji had been held without the devotees.

On Moday special puja was held at Ramakrishna temple, Belur Math. In the afternoon a religious meeting was held where Swami Suvirananda, general secretary Ramakrishna Math and Mission talked on the life and message of Sri Ramakrishna along with two monks of the Order.