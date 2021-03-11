Tithi Puja: Belur Math to stay shut on March 15 & 21

KOLKATA: The Belur Math will remain closed on March 15 and 21 during Sri Ramakrishna's Tithi puja and public celebration in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swami Jnanabratanandaji said the devotees would not be allowed on both the days.

However, they can watch the special puja, musical programmes and the discourse given by the monks of the order from 3.30pm to 5.30pm on the social media.

This is for the first time when the devotees will not be allowed to visit the Math premises during Tithi Puja.Usually, lakhs of people visit the Math during these two days. The Tithi puja and public festival were held in February and March 2020. The devotees were not allowed during Durga Puja, Sri Ma and Swamiji's birth anniversaries due to Covid situation.