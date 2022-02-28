Tithi Puja: Belur Math to stay open for limited hours

Kolkata: Belur Math will remain open for limited period in the morning and afternoon to celebrate the Tithi puja (birth anniversary as per Bengali calendar) of Sri Ramakrishna on March 4.



The math will remain open from 6.30 am to 11.30 am and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The pogrammes which will be held at the Math can be seen at youtube and Facebook and on the website of Belur Math. There will be no public celebration on March 13 and the visitors will not be allowed.

Swami Satyarupananda, a senior monk died at Raipur on Sunday. He was suffering from age related ailments. The first Principal of

Samaj Sevak Sikshan Mandir at Saradapith , he was connected with rural development. A brilliant speaker in Hindi and English he had initiated activities to develop youth leadership.

He was cremated at Raipur on Sunday afternoon.