Titagarh case: Cops suspect involvement of 6 more killers

Kolkata: The investigating officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has come to know that six more miscreants were present at the murder spot of BJP leader Manish Shukla on October 4 night.



According to sources, the investigating officials suspect that the killers were divided into a few groups and had surrounded Shukla from every side.

If the first team fails to gun down Shukla, then the second team will act. However a CID team has already went to Nalanda in Bihar to interrogate a miscreant identified as Subodh Singh whose involvement in this murder was found.

Subodah Yadav who has already been arrested and is in CID custody was in contact with Singh as he is the person to provide contract killers. Though Singh is in judicial custody in a separate case in Bihar, he is suspected to have been maintaining his gang from the prison.

CID may appeal at the Court in Bihar seeking Singh's custody as he is one of the key accused persons in the Shukla murder case.

Also, the CID officials are trying to find out the five more persons who have managed to flee immediate after Shukla's murder. It is suspected that at the time of murder around

12 persons were present in

the area.