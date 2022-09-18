Titagarh: Bomb explodes on roof of school, none hurt

Kolkata: A bomb blast took place on the roof of Free India High School in Titagarh on Saturday, causing widespread panic amidst teachers, students and parents. There have been no reports of causality.

It has been reported that due to the impact of the blast, a part of the roof has been damaged. The incident reportedly took place at around 11 am, when classes were going on. At the time of the incident 1,300 students were reportedly present in the premises.

The police from Barrackpore Police Commissionerate rushed to the spot and started a probe. No one has been arrested yet. The incident has caused panic amongst the students and parents, who are now worried about the safety of their children.

The Deputy Police Commissioner of Central Zone Barrackpore Aashish Maurya told a news publication that it is certain that an explosion took place. However, the police are investigating on the source of the bomb and the details of the case. The initial investigation has reportedly indicated that the bomb was thrown from outside the school premises.