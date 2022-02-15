Titagarh blast: 4-year-old succumbs to injuries at hosp

KOLKATA: The four-year-old boy of Titagarh, who suffered critical injuries two days ago, died on Monday at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.



On Saturday, the boy, a resident of MG Road, old market area, was playing near a local temple.

Suddenly, local people heard an explosion.

When they went to the spot, they found the boy lying injured on the ground.

He was rushed to B N Bose sub-divisional hospital, from where the boy was shifted to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On Monday early morning, the boy died there.

After the news of the boy's death reached the area, local people became furious and a tense situation cropped up.

However, police had assured the local people that the culprits will be arrested following which residents of the area were pacified.

Raj Chakraborty, MLA of Barrackpore, however, alleged that before the municipal general election in the area, BJP had stored bombs which exploded and claimed an innocent child's life.

He has urged the police to inquire and arrest the persons behind the incident as soon as possible.

However, the saffron party leadership of the area has denied the allegations.