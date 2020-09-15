Timely action by cop helps NEET candidate appear for test

Kolkata: A NEET candidate could appear for the examination held on Sunday due to prompt and timely action of an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) of Park Street police station.



On Sunday after reaching the examination centre in Park Street, the candidate, a resident of Hooghly found that he did not bring his photograph and Aadhaar card which was mandatory for sitting in the examination. Around 1:15 pm, Roy who was performing his duty at the examination venue overheard the conversation and intervened.

He asked the candidate whether he has any soft copy of his photograph and Aadhaar card. When the

candidate showed Roy his photograph and Aadhaar card, the ASI immediately transferred those into his

smartphone and went to take a colour print.

But he found two cyber café in the vicinity closed. After few minutes he called a cyber cafe owner whom he knew and requested him for the print out. Few moments later

the cafe owner arrived and gave colour prints of the candidate's photograph and Aadhaar

card.

Within half-an-hour Roy returned to the venue and handed the printed copies to the candidate and he was allowed to sit in the examination.