Time machine re-launched in Science City

Kolkata: 'Time machine', one of the prime attractions in the Science City that was closed for maintenance since April 2018, was re-launched on Wednesday.



"Keeping in view the popularity of the earlier version of Time Machine, which, till the last date could attract around 45 lakh visitors, almost 14.2 per cent of the total footfall to Science City, we have installed these Motion

Simulators, each capable of accommodating around 15 visitors at a time with films of varied interests ranging from The Wall of China to The Roman Race," said Subhabrata Chaudhuri, director of Science City, Kolkata, after relaunching the Time Machine along with the cast and crew of the upcoming film Professor Shanku O Eldorado.

The Bengali science fiction drama film is directed by Sandip Ray based on Nakur Babu O El Dorado.

He said professor Shanku, the popular fiction character of Satyajit Ray's story, has a special connection with Time Machines and the Science City authorities have felt it befitting to get this facility inaugurated by the renowned actors of the film set to release on December 20.

While an inspection team from Science City visited New York in mid August and took lessons on maintenance and other nitty-gritty about the operation of the machine, the authorities of Science City had installed two capsule simulators with enhanced viewing experience having 3D effect.

"Now, we have two Time Machines brought from America. Science City brings science to people and people to science. Times Machines are for the people of all age groups. It is expected that people of all sections will truly enjoy this show with polaroid glasses that provide immersive feeling while inside the capsules,"said Chaudhuri.