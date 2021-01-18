Till now there is no side effect of the vaccine, says Santanu Sen

KOLKATA: Frontline workers who took the Covishield vaccine were of the opinion that there has been no adverse reaction of the Covid vaccine and they were able to work normally.



Dr Santanu Sen, IMA president and TMC MP said: "This is a great moment for all of us. Till now there is no side effect of the vaccine. We are maintaining our regular livelihood."

Dr Arunabha Sengupta, ENT surgeon associated with SSKM Hospital said: "After receiving the vaccine I am doing my regular work. There is no side effect and I have to undergo regular check up for the next seven days. After 28 days the second dose of vaccine will be administered and I am waiting whether any side effects will occur after administering the second dose."

Dipak Ghosh, another senior surgeon said: "It's a great feeling to take the vaccine. I have not had any side effects yet and my wish is that everybody, especially those who are suffering from comorbidities, should get the vaccine as early as possible."

Senior doctors who are the frontline warriors are of the opinion that those who are treating Covid patients and doctors who have comorbidities should get priority in terms of vaccination.

According to research data available, there is no severe side effects of Covishield vaccine and so there is no need for any concern. The vaccine will be administered under medical surveillance, so any adverse effect will be dealt with immediately.

Dr Sengupta said: "I myself suffered from COVID-19 and as I had comorbidities I can gauge the severity of the situation if any one suffer from Coronavirus. As Covishield is the only option available for the frontline workers, I have vaccinated myself.