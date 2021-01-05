Till date 1.60 cr benefited from Swasthya Sathi, BJP misleading people: Min

Kolkata: Stating that so far about 1.60 crore people have availed benefits from the Duare Sarkar camps, veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and minister of state for Child and Women Development and Social Welfare, Dr Shashi Panja lambasted the BJP for spreading canard against the country's biggest outreach drive, a project that has



touched t

he lives of crores of people.

Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Monday afternoon, she said: "After 99 per cent work has been done for the welfare of the people, BJP workers are raising hue and cry claiming that no work has been done. They click photos of 1 per cent of work that is yet to be done and put them up in the social media to malign the state government."

It may be mentioned that Trinamool Congress chairperson has over again criticised the statements made by the BJP leaders as " garbage of lies."

Dr Panja said that the Duare Sarkar outreach programme has reached over 1.60 crore people. The third phase of the initiative began on January 2 and will continue till January 12. The fourth and the final phase will then start and the initiative will come to a close on January 25. In the third phase 20,000 camps will be opened across the state to deliver services to the people. In third phase about 298 camps have been set up so far. Till date the state government has released Rs 8,700 crore.

She said: "Like Kanyashree, Duare Sarkar will be identified as one of the best schemes in the world." Kanyashree and Sabuj Sathi where cycles are being given free to the students of classes IX and XII studying in state-run, sponsored and aided schools along with the madrasas have received global recognition.