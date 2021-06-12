Tiljala violence: Cops say fake news

Kolkata: On the day when Mukul Roy joined Trinamool Congress, the IT cell of BJP circulated a news that Hindus were being beaten up in Tiljala situated close to the Trinamool Bhavan. When contacted, the police denied any kind of communal tension in the area.

According to sources, a mentally-challenged person entered a roadside temple and tried to snatch the box containing cash. The locals caught hold of him and took away the cash box. He was handed over to the police. The cops are keeping an eye on the rumour-mongers who are trying to cause tension on failing to get adequate numbers of seats.

BJP is trying to create communal tension by spreading lies. It may be recalled that the IT cell of BJP had earlier said Mamata Banerjee stopped Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja in Bengal and assured that both the Pujas would be introduced if BJP was voted to power.