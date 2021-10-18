Tiljala teen drowns while taking selfie

kolkata: A teenager drowned into a water body at Mallickpur in Baruipur of South 24-Parganas on Sunday morning.



The deceased boy, identified as Babai Das, a resident of Tiljala, was a student of class XII at a school in Ballygunge.

According to sources, Das had been to his relative's place in Mallickpur on Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, he along with some of his friends went to the water body in Akhna area.

After reaching the area, Das was standing on a broken concrete slab and capturing a selfie. Suddenly while changing position, Das lost balance and he fell into the water body.

Seeing their friend getting drowned, other teenagers tried to help him but failed. Immediately, they informed some locals following which people started looking for Das.

Meanwhile, police along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

After a few hours, Das's body was fished out from the water body. Cops came to know that he did not know how to swim.

Though no foul play was detected, cops were probing the case after registering an unnatural death case.

Earlier, a teenager died after he was hit by a Bandel-bound train while he was shooting a video near Bhadeshwar Railway station on Friday. According to locals, the deceased, identified as Dheeraj Patel (18), was shooting videos on the railway track. A resident of Bhadeshwar, Dheeraj had died on the spot.