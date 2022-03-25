Tiljala shootout: Prime accused, 2 others arrested from Bihar

kolkata: The police have arrested the prime accused along with two others in Tiljala shootout on Wednesday night from Bihar.



Earlier, three persons were arrested in connection with the case.

The accused persons, Jibod Ray and his two brothers Binod Ray and Prakash Ray, fled to Darjiya village at Kudhani area of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Cops were tipped off about their location recently and a team was sent to Bihar on Wednesday.

At Night, the trio was nabbed from their hideout. They will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand soon.

On March 19 morning, two persons were shot at by the accused persons after an altercation over repayment of money.

The victim Raju Roy had given the money to Jibod. It had been alleged that Jibod was also involved in many illegal activities in the area.

The incident had taken place at Tarikhana Road. Some people, who had asked for money from Raju, allegedly gheraoed him when he was returning home.

According to reports, one of them pulled out a gun and fired a couple of rounds. Raju and his father were hurt. The miscreants fled while hurling country-made bombs.