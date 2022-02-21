Tigress strays into village, tranquilised in few hours

KOLKATA: A Royal Bengal Tigress strayed into Chimta area under Amtuli Gram Panchayat at Sandeshkali in North 24-Parganas on Sunday morning injuring a villager.



The Forest department however managed to tranquilise the big cat within a few hours after receipt of the information .

A person, who was fishing along with his wife, was injured when he fell in the track that was followed by the big cat.

"The distance covered by the animal is nearly 12 kilometres from the Jhila area in Sunderban forest which is unusual but not rare. The Raimangal river here is very wide and the tigress who had ventured into the water for reasons known to her fell in the midst of high tide and failed to control her swim," Tapas Das, Field Director, Sunderban Tiger Reserve said.

The tigress after entering in the village area hid herself in a bushy area with the villagers venturing with sticks.

The forest department officials made immediate arrangements and laid a cage for trapping the big cat and accordingly tranquilise her .

The efforts yielded results and the tiger after it was trapped was carried to the beat office at Basirhat range for check up by veterians of the department.

"We are monitoring the health conditions of the tigress which is the customary practice after tranquilisation. It will take some and then a decision will be taken on the release in the forest," Das said.