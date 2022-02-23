Tiger trapped from South 24-Pgns village released at Chamta

KOLKATA: The male Royal Bengal Tiger that had strayed into Purba Sripati Nagar under Raidighi range in South 24-Parganas on February 2 was released in the wee hours on Tuesday at Chamta. The big cat was trapped and caged after sustained and tireless efforts made by the state Forest department on Monday.



The tiger that had later entered Bhubaneshwri charland was found having its movement close to Biyadhari river for the last ten days. Pugmarks of the tiger were also spotted by the Forest department officials. The villagers were apprehensive about the tiger's pugmark found near the river. A cage was laid using goat as a bait at the Bhubaneshwari charland and it was caged at around 11.30 am on Tuesday. "Soon after the capture, the tiger was taken for health check up at Jharkhali and after it was found in the best of health conditions, it was released at Chamta 5 compartment under Sunderban Tiger Reserve at 3 am on Tuesday,"Mlian Mondal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), South 24-Parganas said.

The full grown male tiger was around 10 feet in length. Earlier, a Royal Bengal Tigress had strayed into Chimta area under Amtuli Gram Panchayat at Sandeshkali in North 24-Parganas on Sunday morning injuring a villager. The Forest department however managed to tranquilise the big cat within a few hours after receipt of the information. A person, who was fishing along with his wife, was injured when he fell in the track that was followed by the big cat.