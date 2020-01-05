Tiger terror grips villagers of Jhargram, Bankura
Kolkata: Fear gripped villagers in the forest adjoining areas of Jhargram and Bankura, after pug marks similar to that of a tiger were spotted by the local people.
After being informed, Forest department personnel reached the spot on Sunday morning and examined the marks. The department has also started a searching operation.
However, they are yet to confirm if the pug marks indeed belong to a tiger. The department has, however, issued an alert to the people living in the forest adjoining areas of the two districts.
The local people claimed that the marks are of a tiger.
A cub's pug marks have also been detected. It has been learnt that the marks were found in Barikul and Kejurkhanna area of Bankura and also at Binpur area of Jhargram.
Villagers from both the areas have been asked not to go out after sunset. A team of the Forest department has started conducting searching operations deep into the forest.
