Tibetans launch global campaign to boycott Chinese goods

Darjeeling: The Tibetan Youth Congress has launched a "Global Movement to Boycott Made in China." As part of this programme, 5 members from Kalimpong have embarked on an 85 km long march. Members of the Darjeeling chapter also held an awareness campaign on Friday.



The Tibetan pan international organisation has 88 regional chapters throughout the world. "The main objective of this march is to create awareness about the atrocities committed by the Communist Party of China (CCP)," stated Tshering Gyalpo Bhutia, President, Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC) Kalimpong.

5 members of the RTYC have embarked on an 85 km long march from Kalimpong to Darjeeling (55 km) and then onto Kurseong from Darjeeling (30 km). "We want to spread awareness and sensitise people requesting them to boycott Chinese goods. We have to economically fight them. Buying Chinese goods empowers them economically and is tacit support to the CCP to carry out atrocities in different forms, globally," added the president.

As per the TYC, the CCP-led Government of China has carried out systematic human rights abuses. "If we buy Chinese goods we are indirectly financing the most rapid military buildup of an expansionist and aggressive totalitarian regime," added Nawang Tsundue (21 years) the youngest of the marchers.

The 5 persons who have embarked on the long march include Tenzin Jampala, Karma Gelek, Wangyal, Tashi Dondup and Nawang Tsundue.

The TYC also holds China solely responsible for the viral outbreak that has affected more than 10 million people and caused 5,00,000 deaths worldwide.

"We are protesting against the intrusion of Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and the killing of 20 Indian army personnel by ambush and deceit. China cannot be trusted. We condemn Chinese highhandedness in Hong Kong and demand the immediate end of the occupation of Tibet," added 64-year-old Gelek, the eldest of the marchers.

The march was flagged off from Kalimpong on Friday morning. The marchers reached Darjeeling on Friday evening.

"We will be marching to Kurseong via Sonada from Darjeeling on Saturday," added Bhutia. They were joined by Tibetans along the route expressing solidarity to the cause.

In Darjeeling too RTYC members lined up on the approach road to the Chowrasta with placards — "Support Made in India, Boycott Made in China."