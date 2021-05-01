Thunderstorms between May 2 & 6, says MeT

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore on Friday predicted thunderstorms in various districts of Bengal between May 2 and May 6.



"Thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rainfall along with gusty winds of 50-60 km per hour are likely to occur over the districts of Bengal during May 2-6. The districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri in North Bengal and Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and North 24-Parganas in South Bengal may receive a heavy rainfall during May 3-5," reads a press statement issued by GK Das, a senior official at the Alipore MeT office.

The prediction also said the day temperature would slightly fall from May 2 and remain below normal during this period. The thunderstorm will be caused due to cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh, which will eventually move towards Bengal during May 2-6. There will also be a strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal. These factors will intensify the thunderstorm activity in this region.

In the wake of the thunderstorms, people have been advised to take shelter in concrete houses and not to move outside during the thunderstorm and lightning. The MeT office also urged people not to take shelter under trees during the storm. Farmers have also been advised not to work in open field during lightning and thunderstorms.

The weather officials believe that the thunderstorm will bring down the mercury by few notches and the people in South Bengal will get respite from the sweltering heat.

All the South Bengal districts have been witnessing hot and humid conditions for the past few days. The city on Friday registered the highest temperature of the day around 38 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained at 28 degree Celsius.

Different parts of the city and other South Bengal districts like North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas witnessed scattered rainfall on late Friday evening.