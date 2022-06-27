Thunderstorm to hit Kolkata in next 72 hours, says weatherman

kolkata: Scattered rains hit several South Bengal districts including the city on Sunday afternoon. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thunderstorms in Kolkata and other south Bengal districts in the next 72 hours.



Monsoon to gain some strength with the help of a low pressure trough, MeT office said.

The intensity of rainfall in the South Bengal districts will increase especially in the coastal areas.

Heavy rainfall will continue in all the North Bengal districts till June 29. People in several parts of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and East Midnapore witnessed scattered rainfall. Rain brought the temperature down.

Most of the north Bengal districts have been receiving heavy showers in the past couple of days.

There will be moderate to heavy rainfall in various North Bengal districts in the next couple of days, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar.

People in South Bengal have had to wait for a long time for monsoon rains.

The south-west monsoon entered North Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3 and therefore received a heavy rainfall. South Bengal districts continue to witness hot and humid weather till earlier last week. South-west monsoon entered South Bengal on June 18 in a weak condition as a result there has not been any major rainfall in south Bengal districts yet.

The MeT office said that the monsoon in South Bengal is still weak and it therefore fails to bring heavy rainfall. It will gain some strength in the next couple of days. Unlike south, various north Bengal districts have been receiving heavy spells of rainfall ever since the south west monsoon entered in the north. South Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year.

Southwest monsoon normally enters south Bengal districts on June 11. Heavy rainfall eludes various districts in the southern parts but the temperature has lightly dropped giving some sort of relief to the city dwellers from the hot and humid condition.

The city may receive heavy rain towards the end of this week as the monsoon will gain some strength.

Meanwhile, two people died in Burdwan on Sunday evening after they were struck by lightning. The incident took place in Galsi where the victims were standing below a tree. They were rushed to the Burdwan Medical College where the patients were declared brought dead. A child aged about 12 years was electrocuted after he touched a lamp post in Haridevpur area on Sunday. The area was reportedly under water due to rains. In another incident a 60-year-old man died after a boundary wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on him while was walking past the house in the Taltola area.