Thunderstorm to continue in North & South Bengal for 48 hrs

kolkata: Thunderstorm activities will continue both in North and South Bengal for the next 48 hours while Andaman Nicobar Island will receive heavy rainfall till Saturday, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



The MeT office also said that a low pressure trough that has formed over south east Bay of Bengal will turn into a deep depression.

It may gain some further strength and move towards North-North west. Andaman Nicobar islands will receive rainfall till Saturday. Various North and South Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms may hit the city and several south Bengal districts on Thursday due to low pressure. Fishermen have been asked to return from the deep sea by Thursday as the sea may turn turbulent due to deep depression.

There will be no major difference in temperature in the next two days. Humidity levels may cause trouble for people during the day time. People may experience comparatively colder weather in the late evening and night hours.

The city and other south Bengal districts will receive rains accompanied by breeze measuring around 40-50 kmph in the next 24 hours.

People woke up to cloudy mornings on Tuesday and rain accompanied by strong breeze hit several south Bengal districts on Tuesday morning. Various north Bengal districts have also been receiving rainfall in the past few days.

Alipore MeT office had earlier predicted heavy thundershowers in various south Bengal districts including Kolkata till May 4. Orange alert had been issued for the city as there was thunderstorm prediction in various parts along with strong breeze.

Some parts of the city had received the first spell of

rainfall caused by the impact

of Nor'wester on last Friday after a gap of 58 days though the intensity of rainfall had been low. Several districts received a few spells of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday as well. Rains have given relief to the people from the heat wave situation that prevailed for more than one month. Around 5 people have died due to heat waves this season so far.