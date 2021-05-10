Thunderstorm hits city, parts of South Bengal

KOLKATA: A thunderstorm hit the city and some parts of South Bengal districts on Sunday afternoon, bringing relief to people from hot and humid conditions, which was prevailing over the past few days.



According to a weather expert, the relief from heat may not, however, stay for long as the temperature will again soar from Monday. There may be occasional rainfall in some parts of South Bengal towards the evening.

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore had predicted that there was a possibility of thunderstorm in the city and some parts of South Bengal districts, as strong moisture-laden South-Westerly wind would be blowing in the area, creating favourable conditions for thunderstorms.

Many South Bengal districts including Kolkata witnessed lightning along with rainfall. Thundershower lashed districts like North 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah and others. A strong wind was blowing at 50-60 km per hour in some parts of South Bengal as well.

The rain has brought the temperature down by a few notches. The highest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas remained hovered around 35 degree Celsius and the lowest temperature was recorded at 26 degree Celsius.

Nor'wester has already hit Bengal on a number of occasions in the past 15 days. A trough was formed over Madhya Pradesh and later moved towards Bengal has also contributed to rainfall. The moisture-laden air, mixed with the hot and dry air, has formed thunderclouds in some parts, a weather official said.

It may be mentioned here that Mousam Bhavan has already predicted that monsoon would enter Kerala on June 1.

Bengal may receive monsoon within a week after it hits Kerala coast. The MeT office believes that the monsoon this year will enter state on time.