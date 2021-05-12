Thunderstorm, heavy rain lash city, other S Bengal districts; 5 dead

Kolkata: Heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning hit Kolkata and several other South Bengal districts on Tuesday afternoon leading to inundation in various stretches for a while. At least five people have died in three separate incidents across the state.



In a tragic incident, 25-year-old youth Rishab Mondal died after being electrocuted in front of the office of the Registrar of Assurances at 4, Government Place under Hare Street police station. In another incident, two people died in Birbhum's Nanoor when a car collided head-on with a dumper on Kirnahar-Katwa Road. The incident happened during heavy rain. One person in the dumper suffered mild injuries.

In another incident, two farmers died in Murshidabad's Samserganj after being struck by lightning. They were working on the field when the incident occurred.

There was accumulated water in front of the office of the Registrar of Assurances following heavy rain. It was learnt that the victim, Mondal, was walking along the street when he somehow touched an electrical pole. He fell on the ground after being electrocuted. He was later taken to the SSKM Hospital where he was declared brought dead. CESC officials and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. According to the police, the victim was originally a resident of Farakka in Murshidabad.

People in the city and South Bengal districts witnessed cloudy weather since morning. It started raining in the afternoon and the day virtually turned into night as darkness descended in the city along with its adjoining areas due to thick black clouds. It continued raining heavily for more than an hour leading to inundation in several stretches in the city. A strong wind blew through various districts including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan, Purulia. As per the weather office, the wind speed was measured at around 30-40 km per hour. Waterlogging was reported from various districts as well.

Traffic movement was slow in several stretches of the city following the thundershowers. Accumulated water also disrupted the city traffic.

The drainage department officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), however, took quick steps to discharge accumulated water. As per the KMC report, Ultadanga received 106 mm rainfall between 2-3 pm while Thanthania received 99 mm rainfall in one hour, Palmar Bazar registered 98 mm. Accumulated water was quickly released. Pumps were used to discharge accumulated water in some pockets under Howrah Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies across the state.

Meanwhile, a hailstorm hit some parts of Malda and Murshidabad affecting mango cultivation. Houses were damaged in some areas in both the districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said two low-pressure troughs formed over South Bengal.