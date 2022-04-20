'Thundershowers to hit South Bengal dists on April 21, 22'

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thundershowers in some of the south Bengal districts including Kolkata on Thursday and Friday.



The forecast comes at a time when the entire south Bengal has been reeling under scorching summer heat and high humidity level.

People in north Bengal districts received respite in the last week as scattered rainfall lashed several parts due to Nor'wester. According to the h MeT office prediction, people may get some respite from heat after over a month of prolonged heat.

Various western districts are conducting campaigns to make people aware as to what they have to do to protect them from the heat wave. A list of Do's and Don'ts has also been issued in various districts.

MeT office prediction said that there may be thundershower in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly on next Thursday and Friday. A low pressure is going to form over Jharkhand and the atmosphere is getting heated.

There will be an incursion of moisture into the mainland from the sea. All these factors will contribute to trigger spells of Nor'wester later this week.

Unlike south, some of the north Bengal districts already received a few spells of showers in the past few days caused by Nor'wester.

Various north Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar have been receiving one or two spells of rainfall in the past few days.

On the other hand, the heat wave situation will continue to sweep through the entire western part of the state. People in the city have been witnessing humid conditions in the past couple of days.

The weather office had earlier warned that a heat wave would be sweeping through Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram.

The traditional hot belt of Bankura, Purulia and some parts of Burdwan have been witnessing heat spells. The discomfort level currently prevails throughout south Bengal. In 2021, the first spell of Nor'wester hit Kolkata on April 6.