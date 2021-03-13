Thundershowers predicted over the next 2 days in North Bengal, heavy rainfall in South

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted lightning and thundershowers in various districts in North Bengal in the next 48 hours. It may



also rain in the South Bengal districts.

The MeT office said that the western districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. A strong breeze measuring around 40-50 km per hour would be sweeping through these districts.

"The city's sky may remain partially cloudy in the next 24 hours. Some South Bengal districts are expected to receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours.

The districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alupurduar and Cooch Behar will witness thundershowers in the next 48 hours," a senior weather official said

on Saturday.

Western disturbances in North West parts of India may have an impact on the weather condition of Bengal. Another Western disturbance would be formed next Tuesday in the North-West parts of the country. It may be mentioned here that Bengal has seen hot days in the end of February. The mercury touched 40 degree in the districts like Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore earlier this month.

Ever since the winter came to an end the mercury started going up. Weather experts said the mercury going over 40 degrees Celsius in Bankura and Purulia is not very common during this part of the year. The temperature generally starts going up from the middle of April in these two districts.

The mercury touching 40 degree Celsius in the beginning of March is quite unusual, feel weather experts.

Meanwhile, people in Kolkata and its adjoining districts witnessed a breeze on Saturday afternoon.

The city on Saturday recorded lowest temperature at 24.2 degree Celsius while the highest temperature hovered at around 32 degree Celsius.

The highest humidity level touched 94 percent. Due to the impact of the Western disturbances, the states

like Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram and Tripura will also witness thunderstorms and rain.