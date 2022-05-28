'Thundershowers may hit South Bengal dists in next 3 to 4 days'

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that there may be scattered rainfall in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts. Some of the North Bengal districts will also receive rainfall.



"The sky may remain partially cloudy in the city on Saturday. Thundershowers may hit some of the South Bengal districts in the next 3-4 days particularly during evening. A strong wind may also sweep through South Bengal districts. There may be thundershower and lightning in the districts like Nadia, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Birbhum on Saturday," a weather official said.

Various North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours. The MeT office said that discomfort will prevail in the city and other South Bengal districts due to high humidity levels. Monsoon is expected to enter Kerala within the next 48 hours. There has been an incursion of huge moisture into Bengal from the sea.

The city and several South Bengal districts received rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon as well. South Bengal districts witnessed a Nor'wester on Saturday last week that killed nearly seven people across Bengal. A favourable atmosphere had been created over the Bay of Bengal for Nor'wester. Most of the North Bengal districts received heavy showers in the past couple of days. The city witnessed the first spell of Nor'wester of this season on the last day of April and received rainfall after a heat spell over 57 days in a row. In May, the city dwellers have so far witnessed two spells of Nor'wester. Monsoon is set to enter the mainland. Normally, the south-west monsoon enters Andaman-Nicobar islands on May 22. But this year Monsoon hit the Andaman-Nicobar coast much earlier.