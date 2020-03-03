Thundershowers likely across South Bengal districts, city in next 48 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rains and thundershower in all the South Bengal districts including the city in the next 48 hours.



Rains lashed various parts of the city and other South Bengal districts on Tuesday evening leading to inundations in some stretches in Kolkata. The situation was, however, brought under control soon by the drainage department officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The weather office predicted that rainfall coupled with a strong wind may continue in all the South Bengal districts till next Thursday. The situation is expected to improve from next Friday.

Apart from Kolkata, some of the South Bengal districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and East Midnapore received thundershowers on Tuesday as well.

According to the weather office, an interaction between a cold wind generated by the Western disturbance and an easterly wind has triggered the untimely rainfall. There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea which may further aggravate the situation. A low-pressure trough may also form over the Bay of Bengal resulting in more rainfall in South Bengal.

"All the South Bengal districts will witness strong wind and thundershower over the next few days. Intermittent spells of rain will continue in South Bengal till next Thursday following which the situation will improve. The North Bengal districts will also receive light to moderate rainfall. The temperature may slightly go down due to a change in the weather system," a weather official said.

The sky in South Bengal districts mostly remained cloudy from Tuesday morning. The districts of North 24-Parganas, Nadia and others received rainfall in the morning. In the city, rains lashed during the evening hours.

The heavy spell of showers did not, however, last for too long. The lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 21.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday which is one degree higher than normal.

The intensity of rainfall will be higher on Wednesday. Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan, East and West Midnapore will receive light to moderate rainfall. The wind measuring around 30-40 km per hour may be sweeping through various South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours, the weather office said.