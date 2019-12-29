Three-year-old 'raped', found on railway track

Kolkata: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a diesel locomotive shed near Sealdah railway station on Friday night.



According to sources, the girl was lived with her parents and brother at Sealdah railway station. Her father is a daily labourer and helps with loading and unloading goods from parcel vans.

As he had no place to live, he was living at the Sealdah railway station since past six months. The girl's father told the police that on Friday night, that he went to work while his daughter and son were with their mother on the first floor corridor beside the newly built lounge. Around 11 pm, when he returned, he saw his wife was crying. She told him that their daughter was missing.

She further informed that the girl was playing in the platform and all of a sudden she went missing.

Hearing this, he started looking for her. After looking for his daughter throughout the night, on Saturday morning, he came to know that the police have recovered her and admitted to the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

Later, he came to know that his daughter was sexually abused.

Sources informed that late on Friday night, a few staff of Eastern Railway, who were deputed at the diesel locomotive shed, near Sealdah South section, heard the girl crying. They found the her sitting on a railway track.

They recovered the child and informed the police and child line. Later, on the same night, the girl was admitted to the hospital. On Saturday, her father lodged a complaint at the Sealdah Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) and a case was lodged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Sealdah, Ashesh Biswas said: "Probe is on to nab the culprit. Railway staff had found the child."