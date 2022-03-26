Three-year-old child killed in LPG cylinder blast in Malda

Kolkata: A toddler died after a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Malda on Saturday morning.



The deceased, three-year-old Tabrez Sheikh, was playing near the kitchen when an LPG cylinder exploded at the house of daily labourer Habibur Sheikh in Jadupur Nayagram village in Kaliachak police station area. The child had severe burn injuries and was admitted to Kaliachak Rural Hospital.

Later, he was shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police have started the an investigation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to sources, the intensity of the explosion was so high that the roof of the house blew up and the wall of the house collapsed. Locals in the area claimed that cracks have also developed in the walls of many nearby houses.