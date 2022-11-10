Three-year-old allegedly killed by father at Anandapur area

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds over the death of a three-year-old child at Anandapur who was allegedly killed by his father on Sunday who buried the body on Monday.



On Tuesday, the grandmother of the deceased child lodged a complaint at the Anandapur police against her son in law Bijoy Mondal and a murder case has been registered. The body of the child which was buried at the Gobra Hindu Burial Ground will be exhumed soon by the police in presence of a Magistrate.

According to police, on Tuesday, the complainant identified as Mina Bibi of Jibantala in South 24-Parganas lodged a complaint against Bijoy at the Anandapur police station. She told the cops that on Sunday her daughter Soni Mondal alias Khatoon informed that her three-year-old son Rohan Mondal had died on Sunday when she was at her workplace.

During the probe, police went to the house of Bijoy and Soni in Nonadanga but nobody was there. When police questioned the people in the neighbourhood, they came to know that local people had heard Bijoy and Soni crying with their unconscious son on Sunday night around 9 pm. When they asked, Bijoy had told them that the child had fallen inside a bucket full of water and was unconscious.

Bijoy and Soni reportedly rushed their son to a local doctor who declared the boy brought dead. After that the couple reportedly went back to their home. On Monday, Bijoy and Soni left their home for the burial ground.