Three WBPSC tests postponed for polls





KOLKATA: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Monday announced postponement of the examinations scheduled till May 15.

The move comes owing to pre-occupation of the administrative machinery in the upcoming Assembly elections in the states. The postponement has been notified on the website of the WBPSC.

The West Bengal Civil Services 2021(Prelims), WBCS 2020 (Main) and West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Examination 2020 has been postponed.

The WBCS prelims was scheduled on March 21 while the Main was scheduled to be held from April 24 to 28. The Audit and Accounts Service examination was scheduled on April 11. A senior official of WBPSC said that nearly 3 lakh candidates were slated to appear in these three examinations. The WBCS Prelims 2020 was held in February 2020 but the Main could not be held amid the pandemic.