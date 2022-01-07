Three tourists test positive in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Three tourists and eight local residents have tested positive in Darjeeling.

As the number of cases continue to climb in leaps and bounds, Dr Shushanta Roy, Officer on Special Duty (public health) in charge of overseeing Covid situation in North Bengal has also tested positive.

"We had tested around 120 samples, some RT-PCR and some RAT. The results of these tests on Thursday showed 11 positive including 3 tourists and the remaining local residents," stated Dr. Subashish Chanda, Superintendent, Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.

He stated that health personnel are in touch with the positive patients and are keeping tab.

They have been advice home isolation.

In case of any complications they should immediately get themselves admitted at the hospital.

"Positive cases are steadily on the rise in Darjeeling. People should avoid unnecessary travel. Tourists should also abstain from visiting," advised Dr. Chanda.The Darjeeling district registered 185 cases on Thursday.

This includes 89 from Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 21 from Darjeeling Municipality area; 2 from Sukna; 4 from Kurseong Municipality

area; 5 from Bijanbari; 1 from Sukhiapokhari; 2 Takdah; 2 Kharibari; 42 Matigara; 13 Naxalbari and 4 from Pansidewa.

Dr. Shushanta Roy, OSD (Public Health) in charge of North Bengal has tested positive. Along with Dr. Roy, Principal NBMCH Dr. Indrajit

Saha has also tested positive. Dr. Saha has been shifted to Belaghata ID hospital owing to comorbidity.

In the last 24 hours 242 persons were arrested by the SIliguri Metropolitan Police for not flouting Covid protocols.