Three TMC men 'assaulted' in 2 separate incidents

Kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including a Panchayat Samiti member, and an Upapradhan were allegedly assaulted by BJP-backed goons on Thursday night.



The TMC leader and also Upa Pradhan of Piyarapur, Dipen Mondal, were returning home from a programme of Bengali New Year. It had been alleged that near Piyarapur, a few BJP-backed miscreants assaulted Mondal and fled from the spot. Mondal was admitted to Serampore Walsh Hospital. On Friday morning, TMC candidate of Champdani, Arindam Guin met Mondal at the hospital. Later, he alleged that BJP was trying to kill him. However, BJP leadership denied the allegations.

In another incident, a TMC-led Panchayat Samiti member was assaulted at Khanakul in Hooghly. The member of Kishorpur Panchayat Samiti in Khanakul, Swapan Majhi was returning home when a group of BJP workers blocked his way. The accused took him to another village adjacent to Kishorpur and assaulted him. Locals found Majhi and informed the police. The BJP leadership denied the allegations.