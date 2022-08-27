Three TMC leaders' murder in Canning: Prime accused arrested from Kerala

KOLKATA: Police have arrested a man from Kerala on Thursday night, who is the prime accused in the murder case of three Trinamool Congress leaders of Canning in South 24-Parganas.



According to sources, the Trinamool Congress leaders, identified as Swapan Majhi, Bhutnath Pramanik and Jhantu Halder, were on their way to attend the preparatory meeting for July 21 Sahid Divas programme on July 7.

While they were heading towards Pier Park in the Kachua area on a motorcycle, a few miscreants blocked the road and shot Majhi from point-blank range.

Majhi was hacked multiple times to ensure death. Pramanik was also shot dead while Halder was hacked to death.

After a few days of the incident several accused persons were arrested from Canning and Joynagar areas.

But prime accused Rafiqul Sardar was absconding. Recently police came to know that he had been hiding in a colony near the sea in Kozhikode of Kerala.

A few days ago, a police team went to Kerala and made reccee of the area where Sardar was staying.

On Thursday night during a joint operation with the local police, Sardar was arrested after a hot chase along the sea beach. The accused will be brought to Canning soon on

transit remand.