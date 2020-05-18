Three test positive in South Dinajpur
BALURGHAT: Three Coronavirus positive cases were reported in South Dinajpur district. The district was so far non-infected.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey said three daily wagers tested positive for Coronavirus. They all belong to Kushmandi block.
One of the trios had recently returned from Bihar while two from Dankuni and Kolkata respectively. In the aftermath, they all tested coronavirus positive. Initially, upon arrival, they were quarantined locally. Later they were found Coronavirus positive after the swab tests were conducted. Without further delay, they were all taken to a private facility in Raiganj where they have been kept in complete isolation.
The swab tests of their family members were also conducted while the report is yet to come. A source said the people who came in connect with the affected trio are yet to be quarantined. South Dinajpur is preparing to receive more migrants from Kerala, Gujarat and UP. A source said after arrival the migrants may be kept at block quarantine centres.
Recently around 60 migrants travelled on foot from UP to Gangarampur. Police had arranged for medical screening of these returnees. They were all sent to their villages for home quarantine.
