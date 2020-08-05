Three South Kolkata Durga Pujas to depict Apu Trilogy as theme

Kolkata: Three puja committees in the city in south Kolkata have joined hands to pay a tribute to Satyajit Ray on his 100th birth anniversary.



The famous Apu trilogy- Pather Panchali, Aparajito and Apur Sansar will be depicted through the theme of Badamtala Ashar Sangha, 66 Palli and Nepal Bhattacharjee Street located in close proximity to each other.

"This is for the first time when three puja committees located in the same area will be portraying the theme of Durga Puja on the same subject (Apu Trilogy). However, the décor of the pandals will be different as it will depict three different stages in Apu's life as conceived by Ray in his trilogy," said Pradyumna Mukherjee, Secretary of 66 Palli.

The three puja committees has already planned the management of the pandal hoppers to ensure the parameters of physical distancing amidst the COVID -19 situation.

"People who would come in their own vehicles need not have to get down from their car to see the puja pandals and the idols of Devi Durga and her entourage. There will be

separate walkways for the other revellers. The entry will be strictly from the side of Badamtala Ashar Sangha and exit from Nepal Bhattacharjee Street," said a puja

organiser.

Wearing of masks will be compulsory for the pandal hoppers and there will be sanitising tunnel at the entrance.

The three puja committees have been advised to work on the theme by Mridul Pathak who has profound knowledge about the Kalighat area. Pathak's organisation is working for development of Kalighat temple in a manner so that it can emerge as an international pilgrimage destination.

While working on the theme, the three club members have come to know about the close connection that the character of Apu had with Kalighat. Subir Banerjee who played Apu in Pather Panchali used to travel in the taxi of one Bachan Singh – the owner of Bachan's Dhaba at Rashbehari. Singh in his earlier days earned his living by driving a cab.

In 'Aparajito' when Apu's mother died, Apu had said that he would perform her last rites at Kalighat temple.

Artist Ishika Chandra and Deep Das are doing the theme for Badamtala, Snehasish Maity for 66 Palli and the club members themselves for Nepal Bhattacharjee Street.