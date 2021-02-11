Three of a family found hanging

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of 3 members of a family at Joka in Thakurpukur on Wednesday morning. The trio—identified as Chandrabrata Mondal (50), Mayarani Mondal (45) and Supriyo Mondal (18)— were found hanging inside a room of their single storeyed house at Patropara in Joka.



According to sources, neighbours of the deceased found that none from the family came out of the house on Wednesday. When a few neighbours knocked on the door, no one from the house responded. This raised suspicion and locals informed Thakurpukur police station. Policemen broke the gate at the main entrance and entered the house.

While checking the rooms, cops found the trio hanging from the ceiling. Chandrabrata, an employee of the state Legislative Assembly, reportedly was in debt.

It is suspected that he has been suffering from depression due to the financial crisis. His son Supriyo, who was working as an engineer in a private company in Pune, left his job recently as Chandrabrata had asked him to stay in Kolkata. Though Supriyo used to keep birds as pets, a few days back he gave those away.

Cops suspected that they had planned to commit suicide and thus gave away the birds.

Police have registered an unnatural death case. Police are waiting for the autopsy

report to ascertain the cause of death.