Three of a family found dead in city hotel

KOLKATA: Three members of a family were found dead inside a hotel room in the New Market area on Tuesday afternoon. Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio has committed suicide.



According to sources, the deceased identified as Sushil Kumar Bansal (66), his wife Chanda Devi Bansal (60) and their son Sunit Kumar Bansal (45) were residents of Maple View Mayfair Garden, Siliguri. They had checked into a hotel located on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road on Sunday around 1:25 pm. On Tuesday morning, a house keeping staff went to their room for necessary work. Despite knocking multiple times, none responded. The door was also locked from inside.

He immediately informed the manager of the hotel, who subsequently informed New Market police station. Around 12 pm, the police arrived and broke the door. After getting inside the room, cops found the trio lying on the floor. Froth was oozing out of their mouth. The trio was rushed to NRS medical college and hospital, where they were declared dead.

Police have found a bottle of poison and a suicide note from the room. Cops learnt that Sushil owned a business of bag manufacturing. But, he had borrowed a huge amount of money for the business. During lockdown, the business had closed and he failed to pay his debts. Police are trying to find out whether they had come to the city to meet someone.