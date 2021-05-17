Three newly-elected TMC MLA doctors provide help to Covid patients

Kolkata: Three newly-elected doctor MLAs have been treating patients in their respective constituencies and guiding them about Covid prevention.



All the three MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress are happy to serve their people in this pandemic situation. They are Dr Rana Chatterjee elected from Bali in Howrah, Dr Saptarshi Banerjee elected from Basirhat Dakshin in North 24-Parganas and Dr Aloke Jaldata who has been elected from Raidighi in South 24-Parganas.

Dr Banerjee is an eye specialist. He has been attending patients online to save them from the second wave of Covid. He is sending prescriptions to the infected patients and also giving suggestions online. He has been instrumental in setting up a 200-bed Safe Home in Basirhat and a Covid-care facility with a capacity of 50 beds. An ICU has been set up with a capacity of 15 beds. He also directed the administration to sanitise the local marketplaces on a daily basis to check the spread of infection. Dr Banerjee has also taken initiatives to distribute sanitisers and masks among the people.

"People are not getting treatment in exchange for money in the current pandemic situation. I have distributed my mobile number among people so that they can contact me in case of any need. I am sending prescriptions online to those who are calling me up for help. If someone's health condition deteriorates, he/she is accommodated in a health centre," Dr Banerjee said.

TMC MLA from Bali, Dr Chatterjee is a child specialist. The day after he won the election, Chatterjee had formed a committee of doctors in his constituency so that people can avail of tele-consultation. Three different teams have been set up who are going to the doorsteps of Covid infected patients to provide various services.