Three killed in road mishap

Kolkata: Three persons including an elderly woman from Kharagpur were killed in a road accident at Sonepat in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday when they were heading towards Visakhapatnam.



They were going to Visakhapatnam as the elderly woman's son-in-law was one of the 11 persons who were killed when a crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited on Saturday.

Soon after receiving the information about the death of her son-in-law G Vaskarao, the elderly woman M Nagmani set out for Visakhapatnam

along with her younger son and daughter-in-law in a car.

On Sunday morning the news reached Kharagpur that their car met with a road accident at Sonepat in which Nagmani and her younger daughter-in-law were killed.

The driver of the R Dwarakanath was also killed in the incident. Her younger son, K Vileswar Rao, was critically injured and he was fighting for his life in a local hospital.

They had set out for Visakhapatnam immediately after receiving the news of the crane incident as the elderly woman's daughter was all alone there after Vaskarao's

death. But the elderly woman fell victim of the road accident before she had managed to reach her daughter.

They had set out in the car knowing that no alternate mode of transport to reach Visakhapatnam was available at the present COVID-19 situation.

A pall of gloom descended in the area with the information of the death of three persons in the accident reached Kharagpur. Family members of the victims are now heading towards Sonepat.

On Saturday, a huge jetty crane crashed on 11 people when the workers were busy testing the load capability of the crane weighing around 70

tonnes.

The crane had collapsed as its base portion and the overhead cabin got separated.