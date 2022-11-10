Three, including two children, dead in road accident in Nimdighi

Kolkata: Three persons, including two children were killed, in a road accident on the National Highway (NH)-16, commonly known as Kolkata-Mumbai road.



On Wednesday Deep Mondal, a resident of Rajapur of Uluberia was riding his motorcycle with his wife Papiya Mondal (24), their son Prithwish Mondal (3) and Deep's elder brother's daughter Bidisha Mondal (6).

They were going to a relative's house to attend a 'shraddha' rituals.

In Nimdighi area, when Deep was trying to overtake an auto, a Kolaghat-bound dumper allegedly rammed into the motorcycle.

As a result when all of the riders of the motorcycle fell on the road, the dumper allegedly ran over Papiya, Prithwish and Bidisha.

Local people rushed all four of them to Uluberia ESI hospital where three of them were declared brought dead.

Over the issue, local residents put up a blockade on the NH-16 demanding action by the traffic cops against the auto menace.

It is alleged that the auto rickshaw drivers parks their vehicles in such a manner which makes the road more vulnerable for accidents.

Later a large contingent of police force along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was sent to the spot following which the protestors were compelled to clear the road.