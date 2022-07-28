Three IAS officers shifted
KOLKATA: Binod Kumar, who is the Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary (PS) of state Transport department.
Rajesh Sinha, who has been acting as the PS of the Transport department has been transferred to Science and Technology and BioTechnology department.
Anoop Kumar Agarwal who has been the PS of Science, Technology and Bio Technology department has been given the charge of Mass Education Extension and Library Services department.
