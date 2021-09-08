Three Hill hosps to get hybrid critical care unit

Darjeeling: The three hill hospitals namely Darjeeling district hospital, Kurseong district hospital and Kalimpong district hospital will be equipped with 24 bedded Hybrid Critical Care Unit, stated an order from the Directorate of Health Services, Government of West Bengal.



"The Government of West Bengal has planned establishment of 24 bed Hybrid Critical Care Unit (8 CCU and 16 HDU beds) either by setting up new Critical Care Units at some hospitals or augmentation of existing beds in CCUs/ High Dependency Units/Trauma Care Units /Burn Units," stated the order.

"With the boost in infrastructure, our healthcare system will be robust and the Hills will benefit from this. We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for this initiative," stated Anit Thapa, former chairman, Board of Administrators, GTA.

The units will be made functional at the earliest to combat surge in Covid-19 cases, if the need arises, stated the order. The facilities will benefit patients in the Hills.