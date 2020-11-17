Three held in Balurghat murder case

Balurghat: Police arrested 3 persons in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Tinku Barman of Gangarampur's Nayabazar area here.



The arrests were made within 72 hours of the

murder.

The accused were identified as Bhola Roy (30), Tanmoy Roy (20) and Robin Roy (19)—hailing from Gopalpur of Nayabazar area, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Debarshi

Dutta.

On November 12, Tinku—who was a resident of Nayabazar's Ashrampara—was shot dead in Nayabazar. Police said the accused as well as the deceased were involved in the murder of one Sahadeb Sarkar (40), belonging to Gopalpur. Sarkar's decomposed body was recovered from a pond in Bajrapukur on July 20.

During investigation, police had detained Robin and one minor from Bagdipara of Gopalpur. "We had learnt from the duo that the four youths, who were in an inebriated state, killed Sarkar and

dumped the body in a pond," police said.

Recently, Tinku expressed his desire to surrender himself before police. This frightened the trio who were involved in Sarkar's murder case, police added.

"Initially, they tried to convince him not to disclose the matter to police. Moreover, they got engaged in an argument and fought over the matter too. When their efforts went into vain, the trio chalked out the plan to kill Tinku to save themselves from police," police claimed.

One empty cartridge of 7.6 mm was found from the crime spot.